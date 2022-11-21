Pearl Hunter, who has lived in Portsmouth her whole life, turned 100 on Tuesday, November 15, and was thrown a birthday party by staff at Alexandra Rose Care Home, in Farlington where she lives now, to celebrate.

Joined by 15 staff members, 25 residents and at least 10 visitors, Pearl was ‘very excited’ for her special day which featured live entertainment from singer Karen, and a tea party with two birthday cakes for the 100-year-old.

Tommy Hore, head of care are the home says Pearl is proof that life can begin at 99…

Pearl Hunter celebrated her 100th birthday at Alexandra Rose Care Home in Drayton Picture: Sarah Standing (151122-6371)

‘At age 99, she’s completely come out of her shell, she’s lovely,’ he says.

To commemorate the special day, care home manager Dan Luter resolved to try and collect 100 birthday cards from the local community for the well-loved resident, sharing a post on social media encouraging the well wishes from locals.

Caroline Good, activities co-ordinator at the care home, says: ‘It’s just gone viral. The local community has really pulled together and contributed.

Pearl Hunter.

‘Schools, pubs, people have just been walking by and putting cards through the door. Everyone’s just been amazing, that’s the joy of Facebook,’ she adds.

After a huge community effort, the 100-card target was exceeded by almost four times, with Pearl receiving 392 birthday cards from Oaklands Catholic School, Dolls House Nursery, Rozzells hairdressers, and the Jameson Arms to name a few as well as from family and friends of staff - and a cake from Leah’s Cakes.

Staff at the care home have been bowled over with support for Pearl. Having never married or had children of her own, the staff and residents at Alexandra Rose think of the 100-year-old as their family.

‘We are her family, and she’s part of ours,’ says Caroline.

Pearl Hunter eyes up her cake Picture: Sarah Standing (151122-6351)

‘She’s such a sweet and talkative lady. She is so loved,’ adds Lucy Cameron, deputy manager at the home.

Two of Pearl’s cousins also visited on the day along with their partners, Pam and Des and Christine and Trevor.

Before she came to the care home in Farlington seven years ago, Pearl lived in Southsea, where she had cared for her mum Kate before she passed away.

Evacuated to Sussex when she was 16, Pearl, an only child, went on to work as a shorthand typist for the Women's Royal Naval Service (Wrens), and was a keen dancer and gardener.

Pearl Hunter

Having lived through three five reigns, Pearl is enthusiastic about the Royal family and was eager to open her card from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, ordered for her by the staff at the home.

‘The royal card was the only card she wanted to open,’ laughs Caroline.

Staff say Pearl loves watching any sports on the telly, and has a particular soft spot for snooker.

Pearl, who was overwhelmed with the turnout on the day, joked: ‘I’ve never been 100 before!’

She added: ‘You have your moments, but most of the time just try and jog along with them!

