World Cup 2022: England v Iran result and reaction from Portsmouth fans
‘They’ve done us very proud’: England fans were left elated after a spectacular win against Iran in their first match of the World Cup 2022.
The first match for England at the World Cup, which is being held in Qatar, has been a successful one with a solid defeat against Iran with a 6-2 scoreboard at the end of the game.
The six goals, which were scored by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Stirling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, saw fans across the country fuelled with excitement as they supported their home country.
Amongst the thousands of fans was a group of supporters, kitted out with England tops and flags, who attended the Legends Lounge at Fratton Park to watch the first of many games this year.
Jean Jerome, Fratton, said: ‘We are born and bred Pompey people, we support Pompey and we wanted to support the England team as well.’
Joined by her son, Stephen Jerome, and their friend, Stephen Johnson, the group celebrated at half time as England were fighting strong against Iran.
Stephen said: ‘We are really buzzing, it was a brilliant half. It is a great day for young Bellingham – 19 years old and he has just scored his first goal.’
There has been, however, a huge amount of controversy surrounding the whereabouts that the World Cup is taking place this year, with a large number of football fans disagreeing with Qatar being allowed to host the event.
Stephen Johnson said: ‘I hate it. When I heard about Qatar holding the event, I had to pinch myself.
‘I hope we win thought and come back to England unscathed. We can come back from this as winners.’
Also in attendance was John Derry and Tony Thurston, both of which were amazed at the final result of the match and think that the deciding game for England will be when they play against Wales, which is taking place on November 29.
John said: ‘I think it is wrong that it is being held there. It is corrupt because we had a massive chance to host it and then all of a sudden they are.
‘I did say it would be six three but the result we got is a great result but I thought we would do a little bit better. They let their defence down in the second half, but it is the same every time.’
Tony said: ‘We did what we had to do. It was a brilliant performance and hopefully it will continue.
‘Our biggest game will be against Wales, that will be the deciding match.
‘It was a great game but with no atmosphere. You couldn’t hear the England fans singing and cheering. It shouldn’t be held in that country if they aren’t prepared for the fans properly.’
Harvey Capps, 17, Baffins, said: ‘Football means everything to me. I hope we bring it home. It’s nice to come here to your home ground to watch the England match.
‘They’ve done us very proud.’
Harvey’s dad, Allan, said: ‘They’ve go to press the whole way, 90 minutes you want goal after goal after goal.’
The next game for the England team will be against the USA on November 25, which has got football fans in high anticipation of the outcome.