News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

A World With Friends: Businesses can make children's dreams come true at a charity prom in Portsmouth

DREAMS can come true - and now businesses are being called on to ensure that children can enjoy the night of their lives at a prom in Portsmouth.

By Mark Waldron
Published 14th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

While recovering in hospital from surgery for a brain tumour at the age of 14, Lewis Hine set up his own charity as part of his mission to ensure that youngsters with chronical illness or disabilities should never feel lonely or isolated. Originally called Friend Finder, it grew to an international scale as A World With Friends.

As part of its work, the charity runs an annual prom in the city for children who have missed their own school event through illness. The first was in 2017 and the next is set for Thursday, August 24, at Portsmouth Guildhall. And for the first time businesses are being asked to help ensure it is a night to remember by sponsoring a table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I was born in Portsmouth and grew up in Havant and all I have known is the kindness from individuals in our community,’ said Lewis, now aged 20. ‘I now have something to ask from the business community around me to get involved and help make the A World With Friends prom bigger and better than ever. Businesses can help give those young people isolated by their illness or disability the night they have always dreamed of. And they can come and experience the magic that happens when you believe.’

A World With Friends founder Lewis Hine with his mum Emma on the red carpet at last year's charity prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur RahmanA World With Friends founder Lewis Hine with his mum Emma on the red carpet at last year's charity prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A World With Friends founder Lewis Hine with his mum Emma on the red carpet at last year's charity prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

By donating £1,000, a business will cover the cost of a table for five children plus each to be escorted by a parent or guardian. Each business will be able to explain their support with their own personalised message on the table and any decorations and gifts. In return each business will be invited to the pre-prom drinks reception and have a seat at the sponsors’ table at the Guildhall to enjoy a three-course meal and all the revelry. Their support will be promoted on the charity’s website, social media channels and a special proms digital highlights reel.

Lewis said: ‘I truly believe that having a friend is one of the most important things in life.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To sponsor a table at the A World With Friends prom in Portsmouth, go to friendfinderofficial.com/events or email [email protected] for more information.

A warm welcome from Manic Stage Productions awaited guests to the A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall last year. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur RahmanA warm welcome from Manic Stage Productions awaited guests to the A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall last year. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A warm welcome from Manic Stage Productions awaited guests to the A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall last year. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Special guests at last year's A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur RahmanSpecial guests at last year's A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Special guests at last year's A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:Portsmouth