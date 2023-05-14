While recovering in hospital from surgery for a brain tumour at the age of 14, Lewis Hine set up his own charity as part of his mission to ensure that youngsters with chronical illness or disabilities should never feel lonely or isolated. Originally called Friend Finder, it grew to an international scale as A World With Friends.

As part of its work, the charity runs an annual prom in the city for children who have missed their own school event through illness. The first was in 2017 and the next is set for Thursday, August 24, at Portsmouth Guildhall. And for the first time businesses are being asked to help ensure it is a night to remember by sponsoring a table.

‘I was born in Portsmouth and grew up in Havant and all I have known is the kindness from individuals in our community,’ said Lewis, now aged 20. ‘I now have something to ask from the business community around me to get involved and help make the A World With Friends prom bigger and better than ever. Businesses can help give those young people isolated by their illness or disability the night they have always dreamed of. And they can come and experience the magic that happens when you believe.’

A World With Friends founder Lewis Hine with his mum Emma on the red carpet at last year's charity prom at Portsmouth Guildhall. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman

By donating £1,000, a business will cover the cost of a table for five children plus each to be escorted by a parent or guardian. Each business will be able to explain their support with their own personalised message on the table and any decorations and gifts. In return each business will be invited to the pre-prom drinks reception and have a seat at the sponsors’ table at the Guildhall to enjoy a three-course meal and all the revelry. Their support will be promoted on the charity’s website, social media channels and a special proms digital highlights reel.

Lewis said: ‘I truly believe that having a friend is one of the most important things in life.’

To sponsor a table at the A World With Friends prom in Portsmouth, go to friendfinderofficial.com/events or email [email protected] for more information.

A warm welcome from Manic Stage Productions awaited guests to the A World With Friends prom at Portsmouth Guildhall last year. Businesses are being called on to sponsor a table at this year's event in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman