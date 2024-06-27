A27 crash: Police give update as three-vehicle crash leaves people injured - latest
As reported, AA Traffic News said there were “long delays” with the road closed due to crash on the A27 westbound at A3(M) junction 5 for Bedhampton, Havant and Farlington. Congestion was also reported just past Havant near Emsworth and the A3M is also very slow back to junction 3 for Waterlooville.
Emergency crews have attended the incident with police now giving details over what happened. A spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.10am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. Three people reported minor injuries.”
The AA’s latest update said: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on A27 Westbound at A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to just past Havant near Emsworth. The A3M is also very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville). Cameras show lane one (of two) has been reopened.”
