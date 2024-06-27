Police are appeaking for information

Police have released details over a crash on the A27 this morning that led to the road being closed and people injured.

As reported, AA Traffic News said there were “long delays” with the road closed due to crash on the A27 westbound at A3(M) junction 5 for Bedhampton, Havant and Farlington. Congestion was also reported just past Havant near Emsworth and the A3M is also very slow back to junction 3 for Waterlooville.

Emergency crews have attended the incident with police now giving details over what happened. A spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.10am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. Three people reported minor injuries.”

