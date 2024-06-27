A27 crash: Police give update as three-vehicle crash leaves people injured - latest

By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:12 BST
Police have released details over a crash on the A27 this morning that led to the road being closed and people injured.

As reported, AA Traffic News said there were “long delays” with the road closed due to crash on the A27 westbound at A3(M) junction 5 for Bedhampton, Havant and Farlington. Congestion was also reported just past Havant near Emsworth and the A3M is also very slow back to junction 3 for Waterlooville.

Emergency crews have attended the incident with police now giving details over what happened. A spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.10am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. Three people reported minor injuries.”

The AA’s latest update said: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on A27 Westbound at A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to just past Havant near Emsworth. The A3M is also very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville). Cameras show lane one (of two) has been reopened.”

