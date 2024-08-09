A27 incident leaves lane closed between Portsmouth and Havant causing driver delays
A lane has been closed on the A27 between Portsmouth and Havant after a traffic incident.
AA Traffic News reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) to A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).”
