A27 incident leaves lane closed between Portsmouth and Havant causing driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane has been closed on the A27 between Portsmouth and Havant after a traffic incident.

Web templates: Breaking newsWeb templates: Breaking news
Web templates: Breaking news

AA Traffic News reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound from B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) to A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice