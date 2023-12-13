News you can trust since 1877
A27 traffic: Serious collision on A27 westbound causing significant delays between Fishbourne and Emsworth

The A27 has been closed westbound between A27 Chichester and Emsworth after a serious collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:55 GMT
Emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A27 at Southbourne at about 12.30pm which has caused significant delays with traffic has been gridlocked for the past few hours whilst emergency services attend the scene.The road was closed and a diversion is currently in place along the A259 with slow moving traffic along the road. There is also congestion on the B2178 from East Ashling through Funtington as drivers look to avoid the scene. The A27 eastbound is also very slow with delays reported of up to 20 minutes as drivers go past the scene.

A27 closure

17:19 GMT

17:00 GMT

16:15 GMT

15:43 GMTUpdated 16:59 GMT

15:41 GMT

