Emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A27 at Southbourne at about 12.30pm which has caused significant delays with traffic has been gridlocked for the past few hours whilst emergency services attend the scene.The road was closed and a diversion is currently in place along the A259 with slow moving traffic along the road. There is also congestion on the B2178 from East Ashling through Funtington as drivers look to avoid the scene. The A27 eastbound is also very slow with delays reported of up to 20 minutes as drivers go past the scene.