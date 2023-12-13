Drivers on the M275 in Portsmouth heading towards the M27 are being delayed this evening as all lanes on the link are blocked due to emergency barrier repairs.

A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M275 Northbound - All lanes CLOSED on the link to #M27 Westbound due to emergency barrier repairs, delays from A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth and beyond.”

AA Traffic News added: “Road closed and severe delays due to emergency barrier repairs on M275 Northbound between J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) and M27. Congestion to traffic coming from A3 Portsmouth University. Slip road to to M27.”

There are also delays on the M27 eastbound. “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph,” the AA said.