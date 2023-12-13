Portsmouth traffic: Drivers delayed as M275 link to M27 blocked - and delays on A27 and Eastern Road
A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M275 Northbound - All lanes CLOSED on the link to #M27 Westbound due to emergency barrier repairs, delays from A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth and beyond.”
AA Traffic News added: “Road closed and severe delays due to emergency barrier repairs on M275 Northbound between J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) and M27. Congestion to traffic coming from A3 Portsmouth University. Slip road to to M27.”
There are also delays on the M27 eastbound. “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph,” the AA said.
There are also delays on the Eastern Road. The AA said: “Slow traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Morrisons and A27 (Farlington Roundabout). Affecting traffic heading away from Portsmouth towards Farlington.”