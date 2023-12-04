News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

A3 "incident" leaves lane blocked and delays for rush hour drivers

Drivers have been delayed on the A3 this evening following an “incident”.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Live travel service Romanse said: “A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and B2070 #Buriton due to an incident, delays on approach.”

AA Traffic News added: “Delays, traffic problem and one lane closed on A3 Petersfield Bypass Southbound near the Petersfield turn off.”

Related topics:Drivers