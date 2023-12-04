A3 "incident" leaves lane blocked and delays for rush hour drivers
Drivers have been delayed on the A3 this evening following an “incident”.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Live travel service Romanse said: “A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and B2070 #Buriton due to an incident, delays on approach.”
AA Traffic News added: “Delays, traffic problem and one lane closed on A3 Petersfield Bypass Southbound near the Petersfield turn off.”