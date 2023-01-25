It happened at 9.22am on Thursday, December 22 on the southbound side of the motorway at junction 2.

It involved four vehicles – a Toyota Corolla, a Ford C-Max, a Vauxhall Zafira, and a Renault Scenic.

The A3(M) Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-05)

The passenger of the Corolla, an 84-year-old woman from Benfleet, Essex, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

She has remained in hospital since the collision, and died on Saturday.

PC Kelly Hargreaves said: ‘We understand it has been some time since this incident but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not yet spoken to us, to make contact.

‘Did you see any of the cars involved prior to the collision? We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may still have dash cam footage available.’

