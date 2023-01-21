The floral tribute with the name Ace was donated to the family by A Webb and Sons florist to take to Fratton Park for the match against Exeter.

It is another act of kindness as the community rallies in support of Ace, who died aged eight from acute myeloid leukaemia while on holiday in Barbados.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Fire rages in Portsmouth back garden as firefighters called to the scene

Family and friends of Ace Rewcastle gathered outside Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

More than 35 season and match tickets have been donated by residents, the club, and PMC’s managing director Steve Cripps.

It comes as fans at Pompey’s match today are set to deliver a standing ovation in the eighth minute as his picture is broadcast on the stadium’s giant screens alongside a minute’s applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad