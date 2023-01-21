Ace Rewcastle: Floral tribute in Portsmouth as Fratton Park prepares to pay respects to child who died in Barabdos
A FLORAL tribute has been donated as a tribute for Ace Rewcastle who tragically died while on holiday after becoming ill.
The floral tribute with the name Ace was donated to the family by A Webb and Sons florist to take to Fratton Park for the match against Exeter.
It is another act of kindness as the community rallies in support of Ace, who died aged eight from acute myeloid leukaemia while on holiday in Barbados.
More than 35 season and match tickets have been donated by residents, the club, and PMC’s managing director Steve Cripps.
It comes as fans at Pompey’s match today are set to deliver a standing ovation in the eighth minute as his picture is broadcast on the stadium’s giant screens alongside a minute’s applause.
Pompey confirmed the tribute, saying: ‘We have been contacted by family members and friends who would like to remember Ace with a minute of applause on eight minutes.’