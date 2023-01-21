News you can trust since 1877
Fire rages in Portsmouth back garden as firefighters called to the scene

VIDEO footage shows firefighters tackling an ongoing blaze in the heart of Portsmouth.

By David George
1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 1:10pm

Firefighters can be seen in Randolph Road, North End, having been called to an incident in what appears to be someone's back garden. An eyewitness said they have overhead fire crews talking about how the blaze might have been started by fireworks.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted by The News for further information.

Firefighters are on the scene. Picture: Richard Lemmer
More to follow.

