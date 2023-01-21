News you can trust since 1877
Ace Rewcastle: Floral tribute in Portsmouth as Fratton Park prepares to pay respects to child who died in Barbados

A FLORAL tribute has been donated as a tribute for Ace Rewcastle who tragically died while on holiday after becoming ill.

By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:39pm

The floral tribute with the name Ace was donated to the family by A Webb and Sons florist to take to Fratton Park for the match against Exeter.

It is another act of kindness as the community rallies in support of Ace, who died aged eight from acute myeloid leukaemia while on holiday in Barbados.

Family and friends of Ace Rewcastle gathered outside Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)
More than 35 season and match tickets have been donated by residents, the club, and PMC’s managing director Steve Cripps.

It comes as fans at Pompey’s match today are set to deliver a standing ovation in the eighth minute as his picture is broadcast on the stadium’s giant screens alongside a minute’s applause.

Pompey confirmed the tribute, saying: ‘We have been contacted by family members and friends who would like to remember Ace with a minute of applause on eight minutes.’

