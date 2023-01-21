Fans at Pompey’s match against Exeter on Saturday afternoon delivered the tribute for Ace Rewcastle in the eighth minute as his picture was broadcast on the stadium’s giant screens while a minute’s applause rang out across Fratton Park. Flowers were presented to the Pompey fanatic’s loved ones present at the game. A floral tribute with Ace’s name was also donated to the family by A Webb and Sons before the match.

In another tribute to Ace before the game, the players paid their respects by warming up in special tops produced by Rinsed T-Shirts. During the game on the eighth minute, players from both teams stopped the match and clapped in a poignant moment as Ace’s family held a Portsmouth FC banner and showed their thanks to the crowd.

Tribute to Ace Rewcastle on the big screen at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

The Portsmouth schoolboy died aged eight after a sudden illness while on holiday in Barbados with his mother Amber. He was diagnosed by doctors with acute myeloid leukaemia, suffering a brain bleed a week later. Last weekend, Amber confirmed the sad news Ace had died.

Around 40 family and friends were at the game wearing Ace T-shirts, with close family members invited to a pre-match meal at the club in the Chairman’s Lounge.

Ace’s uncle Joey Field said the family was ‘overwhelmed’ by the support from the club, the fans, and everyone in the community who has helped the family during the darkest of times.

He said: ‘We can’t believe what everyone has done. We want to thank the club for being so helpful and bending over backwards for us. We’ve had player Marlon Pack in touch with a video message and his mum and dad have messaged us too. Our friend John Madden has a heart of gold and has done well to raise awareness. The community has raised £130,000 for Ace and really come together.

Ace Rewcastle from Portsmouth, who died in Barbados after being diagnosed with leukaemia Picture submitted by Ace's family

‘We’ve had so many messages and donations from people we don’t even know. People have been putting Ace as their profile pictures on social media.

‘It’s nice to be here as family and friends and be together for the day. We are overwhelmed by it all. It’s still not sunk in.’

The family are still waiting for Amber and Ace’s arrival back in the UK, with support from Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Amber’s friend Terri Ship said: ‘Amber is overwhelmed at the amount of support Ace and the family have had. She really wanted to be here but it has proved too difficult to get home so she can’t be.

Family and friends of Ace Rewcastle gathered outside Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

‘The fans and club have been fantastic. Never in a million years did we think there would be all this support. Amber is desperate to get home.’

More than 35 season and match tickets were donated by residents, the club, and PMC Construction’s managing director Steve Cripps for the game. Last weekend thousands were raised in just three hours at the Lord Chichester pub in North End.

During the game, Pompey fans also paid their respects to Steve McLenaghan who died recently aged 52. He played a huge role in the fundraising efforts to save the club from liquidation in 2013 and the Tifosy campaign to build academy pitches.

Fans join in with a tribute to Ace Rewcastle during the 8th minute at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

