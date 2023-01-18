Ace Rewcastle: Portsmouth FC plan eighth-minute tribute to youngster who suddenly died in Barbados
Pompey’s next home game this weekend will include a standing ovation for a much-loved youngster who died in Barbados.
Last week, tragic news broke about the death of Portsmouth schoolboy Ace Rewcastle, eight, after a sudden illness while on holiday with his mother.
The Pompey game against Exeter this Saturday will see a standing ovation for Ace in the eighth minute, with his picture broadcast on the stadium’s giant screens and flowers presented to his loved ones.
SEE ALSO: Emily Lewis speedboat manslaughter trial: Jury is shown video footage of moment boat collided with buoy
Ace’s uncle Joey Field said he wanted to thank the club, the fans, and the whole of Portsmouth from ‘the bottom of his heart’.
He said: ‘Everyone has been amazing. I want to say a really big thank you to the club and the fans. I have had so many heartfelt responses from fans online. I want every fan standing up in the stands this weekend for Ace.’
After falling ill in Barbados, Ace was diagnosed by doctors with acute myeloid leukaemia, suffering a brain bleed a week later.
At the weekend, his mother Amber confirmed that he had died.
SEE ALSO: Thirteen charged after violence that saw 15-year-old girl suffer 'life-changing' eye injury
More than 35 season and match tickets have been donated by residents, the club, and PMC’s managing director Steve Cripps. Last Sunday also saw a huge fundraising event raise thousands in just three hours at the Lord Chichester pub in North End, according to Joey.
He said: ‘We had more than 200 at the fundraiser at the pub in North End. We raised £7,000. I’ve never seen anything like it.
‘We saw some people winning prizes and returning them so we could raise more money. We then went to Old Portsmouth where the Spinnaker was lit up blue and we let off balloons. It was overwhelming. It was happy and sad - mixed emotions.’
He said that it is difficult to put into words how difficult the last week has been on Ace’s mother Amber.
Joey said: ‘He was my nephew and a big part of my life. But what she’s going through - it has to be 100 times worse than that.’
Now the family wait for Amber and Ace’s arrival back in the UK, with support from Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.
Joey said: ‘Penny Mordaunt is doing her absolute best to get them home - she is in talks with Barbados.’
Pompey fans are invited to pay their respects to two members of the Fratton faithful during Saturday’s home game against Exeter.
Pompey confirmed the tribute, saying: ‘We have been contacted by family members and friends who would like to remember Ace with a minute of applause on eight minutes.’The team will also pay their respects to Ace by warming up in special tops that have been produced by Rinsed T-Shirts.