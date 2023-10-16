Adopt South searching for home for three 'loving' brothers in foster care
Adopt South, the partnership Regional Adoption Agency for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton local authorities, is seeking a forever family for three loving, little brothers, who are active, sociable, and need to stay together.
The boys are one, two and three and half years old and they are now at the stage where they are all talking, playing together and learning from each other.
To help with the costs of three very young children, Adopt South will provide extra financial support which could include an adoption allowance, items required for the home and getting the boys out and about.
The youngest brother, Joshua, has found his voice and loves chattering away. He enjoys making things and drawing as well as playing with his toys. He loves cuddle times and always wants to be involved in what his brothers are doing.
His two year old brother, Liam, is curious and likes to learn and his foster carers say he likes to construct and build, putting things together and taking them apart to understand how they work.
He had a pacemaker fitted when he was a baby due to a low heartbeat, but it does not affect his everyday life.
Isaac, who is three and a half, is sociable at nursery and interacts with the adults around him. The boys are very energetic and enjoy being outside, going to the park and having days out.
Their foster carers said: “The three of them together are very busy boys. Liam, Joshua and Isaac are a delight, and they are very close brothers. Like all siblings, one minute they’ll be doing something together, but then there will be times they will rough and tumble, but they always love to listen and cuddle up to us when we read a book with them.
“These loving and giving little boys need a family life where they have lots of attention, activities, and interests to get on with. They are such good company, enjoy going to nursery and they eat well. They bring a smile to our faces every day. Our home will be a very quiet place when they leave, but we really want them to have the family life they deserve.”
Isaac has a vision impairment, a squint and has a slight developmental delay but he is making good progress.
Both Isaac and Liam are under hospital reviews for their pituitary hormone function but they are not receiving any treatment.
Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, said: “These three busy boys have a very strong bond, and we need to find a family to keep them together. We know the current financial squeeze might prevent people from speaking to us, but we will do everything we can to try and find ways to help the right family adopt the boys.
“Anyone can speak to us about Isaac, Liam and Joshua. You can call us or complete our online form and we will call you back at a time that suits you.”
The names of the three brothers have been changed to keep them anonymous.