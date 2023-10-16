Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boys are one, two and three and half years old and they are now at the stage where they are all talking, playing together and learning from each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help with the costs of three very young children, Adopt South will provide extra financial support which could include an adoption allowance, items required for the home and getting the boys out and about.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adopt South is looking for a home for three brothers.

The youngest brother, Joshua, has found his voice and loves chattering away. He enjoys making things and drawing as well as playing with his toys. He loves cuddle times and always wants to be involved in what his brothers are doing.

He had a pacemaker fitted when he was a baby due to a low heartbeat, but it does not affect his everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac, who is three and a half, is sociable at nursery and interacts with the adults around him. The boys are very energetic and enjoy being outside, going to the park and having days out.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Comic Con team hosting Halloween spooktacular in Gunwharf Quays this half term

Their foster carers said: “The three of them together are very busy boys. Liam, Joshua and Isaac are a delight, and they are very close brothers. Like all siblings, one minute they’ll be doing something together, but then there will be times they will rough and tumble, but they always love to listen and cuddle up to us when we read a book with them.

“These loving and giving little boys need a family life where they have lots of attention, activities, and interests to get on with. They are such good company, enjoy going to nursery and they eat well. They bring a smile to our faces every day. Our home will be a very quiet place when they leave, but we really want them to have the family life they deserve.”

Isaac has a vision impairment, a squint and has a slight developmental delay but he is making good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Isaac and Liam are under hospital reviews for their pituitary hormone function but they are not receiving any treatment.

Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, said: “These three busy boys have a very strong bond, and we need to find a family to keep them together. We know the current financial squeeze might prevent people from speaking to us, but we will do everything we can to try and find ways to help the right family adopt the boys.