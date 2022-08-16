Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo and Ross Taylor, both professional adventurers, had been set to dock at Gunwharf Quays on August 6 and 7 to hold conservation workshops, but have had to push their dates back by two weeks.

The pair were involved in a six week research trip, in partnership with the University of Plymouth, where they carried out research that will be used in an ocean clean up project.

During their research trip, they attempted to sail emission free to the Atlantic Pole of Inaccessibility, however they experienced technical issues and unfavourable weather, resulting in a delay getting home.

Sailing, Ross left and Hugo right

Hugo said: ‘Unfortunately, due to weather and technical issues, we were unable to get back to the UK in time to begin our tour, which started in Portsmouth. This has meant the whole tour has had to be pushed back by two weeks.

‘However, we were still able to carry out our ocean research for the University of Plymouth, which was one of our main aims of the sailing expedition.’

Their UK tour will see them travelling to 10 coastal cities where they will explain public schemes to help end the ruining of the ocean and the positive impact that beach cleans have.

Ross and Hugo together