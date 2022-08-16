Adventurers the Turner Twins postpone visit to Gunwharf Quays due to technical woes
TWO adventurers due to dock in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month on their UK tour have been delayed following technical issues.
Hugo and Ross Taylor, both professional adventurers, had been set to dock at Gunwharf Quays on August 6 and 7 to hold conservation workshops, but have had to push their dates back by two weeks.
The pair were involved in a six week research trip, in partnership with the University of Plymouth, where they carried out research that will be used in an ocean clean up project.
During their research trip, they attempted to sail emission free to the Atlantic Pole of Inaccessibility, however they experienced technical issues and unfavourable weather, resulting in a delay getting home.
Hugo said: ‘Unfortunately, due to weather and technical issues, we were unable to get back to the UK in time to begin our tour, which started in Portsmouth. This has meant the whole tour has had to be pushed back by two weeks.
‘However, we were still able to carry out our ocean research for the University of Plymouth, which was one of our main aims of the sailing expedition.’
Their UK tour will see them travelling to 10 coastal cities where they will explain public schemes to help end the ruining of the ocean and the positive impact that beach cleans have.
The tour involves them sailing around the UK to conduct conservation workshops to explore the best ways that the ocean can be protected and it is now due to commence on August 20 and 21 at Gunwharf Quays.