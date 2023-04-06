News you can trust since 1877
Age no barrier as older generation enjoy Easter fun in Bedhampton

Age is no barrier to having fun this Easter as one special party for the older generation showed.

By Kelly Brown
Published 7th Apr 2023, 00:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 00:31 BST

PortsdownView, a new care home opening in June, hosted an EasterEgg Challenge and Party in collaboration with the Bedhampton Community Centre on Wednesday, April 5 which included an Easter Egg Challenge to hunt for the for baby bunnies, Easter bonnet making and an Easter Party.

Customer relations manager at PortsdownView Bernie Martin said the care home was delighted to be involved in the event and support the local community.

Debi Snowdon (60), winner of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)Debi Snowdon (60), winner of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Debi Snowdon (60), winner of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Participants of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)Participants of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Participants of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Organisers of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Pictured: Berni Martin (55), Customer Relations Manager of the Portsdown View Care Home (opening in June), Denise Clarke (66) Volunteer Coordinator and Lukasz Irzabek (43) Deputy Manager of Portsdown View Care Home. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)Organisers of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Pictured: Berni Martin (55), Customer Relations Manager of the Portsdown View Care Home (opening in June), Denise Clarke (66) Volunteer Coordinator and Lukasz Irzabek (43) Deputy Manager of Portsdown View Care Home. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Organisers of the Easter Egg Hunt held at Bedhampton Community Centre. Pictured: Berni Martin (55), Customer Relations Manager of the Portsdown View Care Home (opening in June), Denise Clarke (66) Volunteer Coordinator and Lukasz Irzabek (43) Deputy Manager of Portsdown View Care Home. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
