Age no barrier as older generation enjoy Easter fun in Bedhampton
Age is no barrier to having fun this Easter as one special party for the older generation showed.
PortsdownView, a new care home opening in June, hosted an EasterEgg Challenge and Party in collaboration with the Bedhampton Community Centre on Wednesday, April 5 which included an Easter Egg Challenge to hunt for the for baby bunnies, Easter bonnet making and an Easter Party.
Customer relations manager at PortsdownView Bernie Martin said the care home was delighted to be involved in the event and support the local community.