Throughout the Easter holidays Queen Elizabeth Country Park is hosting its popular Big Butser Egg Roll trail where families pick up one of its special trail packs and decorate their eggs before following the signs of spring to the bottom of Butser Hill. Once there you can give your rubber egg a good throw and see how far it rolls!

The packs are available to buy online for £6 and can be collected from the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Visitor Centre where the trail starts. They come with a trail guide, a pack of pencils, a springtime craft to take home and a rubber egg to decorate.

Our intrepid egg team picked up their packs this week and gave it a go – watch our video to see how they got on (and let us know if you can do any better!).

Our team have a go at egg rolling down Buster Hill

