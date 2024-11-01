Air ambulance and fire crew deployed to serious incident in Waterlooville
An air ambulance and fire crew were deployed to the middle of Waterlooville to attend a serious incident on Thursday.
The air ambulance was seen landing around 1.40pm in a green area beside Villa Gardens.
They were joined by two ambulances and a fire crew - reportedly there to offer assistance with no fire present.
The air ambulance was seen leaving the area around 2.50pm.
The fire service and air ambulance have been contacted for more information.