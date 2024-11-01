Air ambulance and fire crew deployed to serious incident in Waterlooville

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 08:36 BST
An air ambulance and fire crew were deployed to the middle of Waterlooville to attend a serious incident on Thursday.

The air ambulance near Villa Gardens on Thursday placeholder image
The air ambulance near Villa Gardens on Thursday | Supplied

The air ambulance was seen landing around 1.40pm in a green area beside Villa Gardens. 

They were joined by two ambulances and a fire crew - reportedly there to offer assistance with no fire present. 

The air ambulance was seen leaving the area around 2.50pm. 

The fire service and air ambulance have been contacted for more information.

Related topics:Waterlooville
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice