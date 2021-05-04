Air ambulance and fire crews seen near Paulsgrove chalk pit as the area is taped off

SEVERAL ambulances – including an air ambulance – are among the emergency service crews responding to an incident at the chalk pits in Paulsgrove.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 3:33 pm
Pictures posted on social media by several passers-by show an area along the chalk cliffs, near Leominister Road, taped off as first responders deal with an emergency situation at 2.30pm today.

At least two ambulances, three fire engines, and an air ambulance were present.

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Fire and ambulance crews at the scene of an incident near Leominster Road, Paulsgrove. Picture: Laura Tinks Ratcliffe

An area close to the chalk pit has been taped off while emergency service crews deal with the incident. Picture: Laura Tinks Ratcliffe