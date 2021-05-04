Air ambulance and fire crews seen near Paulsgrove chalk pit as the area is taped off
SEVERAL ambulances – including an air ambulance – are among the emergency service crews responding to an incident at the chalk pits in Paulsgrove.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 3:44 pm
Pictures posted on social media by several passers-by show an area along the chalk cliffs, near Leominister Road, taped off as first responders deal with an emergency situation at 2.30pm today.
At least two ambulances, three fire engines, and an air ambulance were present.
Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
More to follow