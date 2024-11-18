Air ambulance attends emergency incident in Lee-on-the-Solent
An air ambulance was called in to assist with an emergency incident in Lee-on-the-Solent this morning.
The helicopter was seen near the sea before a doctor and paramedic from the emergency craft helped treat the patient. The individual was then taken to hospital by road.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "The air ambulance team of a doctor and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to an incident in Lee-on-the-Solent on Monday, November 18.
"Following treatment on scene a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient to continue their care."
