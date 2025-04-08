Air ambulance attends emergency incident in Portsmouth park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An air ambulance attended an emergency incident in a Portsmouth park.
A person needed urgent treatment after a reported medical episode at Buckland Park, Buckland, around 6.15pm on Monday. The individual was treated at the scene before medics were able to leave.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed the air ambulance was dispatched at 6.18pm to an “incident”. A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.