Air ambulance attends emergency incident in Portsmouth park

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An air ambulance attended an emergency incident in a Portsmouth park.

Air ambulance attends Buckland Park to treat personAir ambulance attends Buckland Park to treat person
Air ambulance attends Buckland Park to treat person | Jon Cleave

A person needed urgent treatment after a reported medical episode at Buckland Park, Buckland, around 6.15pm on Monday. The individual was treated at the scene before medics were able to leave.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed the air ambulance was dispatched at 6.18pm to an “incident”. A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice