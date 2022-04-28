Officers attended an incident tonight where an 11-year-old boy sustained injuries after he made a ‘large error of judgement’ while out somewhere he shouldn’t be.

Crew from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and South Central Ambulance service were called.

The child is not thought to be in a life-threatening or life-changing condition.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was called out to an 11-year-old boy in Fareham tonight

Fareham Police said: ‘Thankfully, children on scene at the time knew how to get the boy the right help.’

Writing to their Facebook page, Fareham Police they added: ‘We’re appealing to you as the nights remain lighter for longer and the summer months are fast approaching. Will you get a phone call about your child and need to attend police custody, hospital or worse?

‘We know kids will always test the parenting boundaries laid down but please take the time to explain why it’s important that you know the answers to the previous questions. If it stops one child from getting seriously injured or arrested, it will be worth it.

‘Our appeal to you, as a parent is to ask your child the following questions before they go out: Where are they going? What are they doing? Who are they going with? Do they know what to do in an emergency?’