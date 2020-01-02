Air ambulance lands after incident on A3 in Portsmouth

AN air ambulance landed after an incident on a busy road in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to the A3 near The George pub this morning and the road was closed northbound.

Air ambulance lands after incident on A3 near The George pub.

Pictures show an air ambulance at the scene, with one witness saying that it landed at approximately 11.10am.

READ MORE: New A&E at Queen Alexandra Hospital could be built on Cosham site car park

A number of police cars as well as paramedics remained on the A3 until 12.15pm when the road reopened.

The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service for comment.

First Portsmouth tweeted to say that there were disruptions to the 7 and 8 bus services as a result of the northbound closure of the A3.

We will bring you more updates on the incident as we get them.

READ MORE: Grandmothers who met in Second World War as girls are still pals 72 years on

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.