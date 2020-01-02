Man suffers life-threatening injuries after 'falling from bridge' over A3 in Portsmouth

A MAN has suffered life-threatening injuries after ‘falling from a bridge’ above a busy road in Portsmouth.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Emergency services at the scene on the A3. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Emergency services were called to the A3 London Road near The George Inn just before 11am today.

An air ambulance landed at the scene and the road was closed until approximately 12.15pm.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) also attended as well as police officers.

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources, along with two ambulances and two ambulance officers in rapid response vehicles, that we sent to an incident on London Road, Portsmouth, following multiple 999 calls we received around 10.50am all reporting that a male in his 20s had fallen from a bridge onto London Road, Portsmouth.

‘The patient had sustained life-threatening injuries, and following initial treatment at the scene has now been taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Police were called to the scene at 10.53am.

First Portsmouth tweeted to say there were disruptions to the 7 and 8 bus services as a result of the northbound closure of the A3.