Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance experienced a 31% increase for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statistics reveal that the life-saving charity’s doctors, dispatchers, pilots and paramedics responded to 1,183 emergency callouts from across the region, with the bulk of the missions coming from Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Southampton, Basingstoke and Newport.

On average there were an extra two patients every day who needed the specialist skills of the air ambulance team. The service surpassed 1,000 call-outs in June, with May (222) the busiest month for the service – its busiest month since July 2019. On average, each mission costs £3,500, with the charity needing to raise around £10m this calendar year to remain fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity points towards an increase in Critical Care Paramedic car shifts, which run in conjunction with the team on the helicopter, and successful clinical recruitment over the past 12 months as to why it can respond to more patients, more regularly.

The team only attend the most seriously ill and injured patients in the region and can provide hospital-level care at the beachside, roadside, countryside or bedside. The most frequent calls for help were for cardiac arrests, accidental injuries and road traffic collisions.

The service runs entirely on donations from the public, and points to its dedicated supporters who ensure it can continue to be there for patients in need.

Clinical Lead for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Dr Simon Hughes said: “Every day we give our patients, their friends and families the best chance of not only survival, but a successful recovery. Nobody knows if or when they’re going to need us, but a cardiac arrest, medical incident or road traffic collision can happen to anyone, anywhere at anytime.

“We are 100% funded by the generosity of the public that we serve. And we are all incredibly humbled and grateful to everyone who continues to keep us responding to the people who need us most.”