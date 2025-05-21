Air ambulance spotted attending emergency incident in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 15:11 BST
An air ambulance was spotted attending an emergency incident in Portsmouth.

Air ambulance in Copnor Road | Stu Vaizey

The incident happened just after 1pm in Copnor Road on Tuesday 20 May, with the emergency crew spotted in the street.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed the air ambulance car was dispatched at 1.15pm.

“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

