Air ambulance treats person in Portsmouth field after incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 10:26 BST
An air ambulance treated a person in a Portsmouth field after attending a medical incident.

An air ambulance landed at Portsmouth Rugby Club placeholder image
An air ambulance landed at Portsmouth Rugby Club | Stu Vaizey

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said they were dispatched at 3.11pm to an “incident” in Portsmouth on Friday. The crew was seen landing in the field at Portsmouth Rugby Club.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and two specialist paramedics provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”

