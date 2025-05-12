Air ambulance treats person in Portsmouth field after incident
An air ambulance treated a person in a Portsmouth field after attending a medical incident.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said they were dispatched at 3.11pm to an “incident” in Portsmouth on Friday. The crew was seen landing in the field at Portsmouth Rugby Club.
A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and two specialist paramedics provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”