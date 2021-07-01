The battle of Canoe Lake - Comedian Al Murray, left, throws a ball at First Dates' host Fred Sirieix, right, from his swan-shaped pedalo in Canoe Lake. Photo: Instagram/Grayinpompey

The ‘pub landlord’ and his ‘opposition’, Fred Sirieix, were seen charging into battle on Canoe Lake, in Southsea, wearing Napoleonic uniforms.

Al, 53 – who hosts the Great British Pub Quiz – was recorded on Instagram scooping out balls from the lake to hurl at Fred, who was stood on a duck-shaped pedalo and returning fire with his own balls.

At one point during the bizarre clash, Al could be heard shouting ‘Kiss me Hardy’ – a reference to the dying words of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson to his friend Captain Thomas Hardy during the Battle of Trafalgar.

Comedian Al Murray pictured in a Napoleonic-style uniform on a swan pedalo. Photo: Instagram/Graham Culton

It’s understood the pair were filming for a new programme.

Earlier, Fred was spotted visiting Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where he marveled at Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory.

Speaking during a series of stories on his Instagram page – which is followed by more than 700,000 people – the wowed Frenchman said: ‘This is HMS Victory, Nelson’s ship. The sheer size of it, I just can’t believe how big it is. Look at this, 50 canons on each side of the ship – imagine the firepower.’

The Frenchman also spent time on Southsea seafront admiring the ‘glorious English coast’.

Fred Sirieix, host of Channel 4's romance programme First Dates pictured at Canoe Lake in Southsea where he had a water fight with comedian Al Murray on a pedalo. Photo: Graham Culton`

The battle of Canoe Lake - Comedian Al Murray, left, crouches as First Dates' host Fred Sirieix launches a ball at him off the back of a duck-shaped pedalo in Canoe Lake. Photo: Instagram/Grayinpompey

Comedian Al Murray, left, as First Dates' host Fred Sirieix, right, launches a ball from his duck-shaped pedalo in Canoe Lake. Photo: Instagram/Grayinpompey