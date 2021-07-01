Al Murray spotted having water fight on a swan pedalo with First Date's host Fred Sirieix in Portsmouth
COMEDIAN Al Murray has been spotted ‘duelling’ with the French host of Channel 4 dating show First Dates – on the back of a swan pedalo in Portsmouth.
The ‘pub landlord’ and his ‘opposition’, Fred Sirieix, were seen charging into battle on Canoe Lake, in Southsea, wearing Napoleonic uniforms.
Al, 53 – who hosts the Great British Pub Quiz – was recorded on Instagram scooping out balls from the lake to hurl at Fred, who was stood on a duck-shaped pedalo and returning fire with his own balls.
At one point during the bizarre clash, Al could be heard shouting ‘Kiss me Hardy’ – a reference to the dying words of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson to his friend Captain Thomas Hardy during the Battle of Trafalgar.
It’s understood the pair were filming for a new programme.
Earlier, Fred was spotted visiting Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where he marveled at Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory.
Speaking during a series of stories on his Instagram page – which is followed by more than 700,000 people – the wowed Frenchman said: ‘This is HMS Victory, Nelson’s ship. The sheer size of it, I just can’t believe how big it is. Look at this, 50 canons on each side of the ship – imagine the firepower.’
The Frenchman also spent time on Southsea seafront admiring the ‘glorious English coast’.