Alarm sounded amid concerns for welfare of woman on Portsmouth bridge

Concerns over the welfare of a woman were raised on a Portsmouth bridge this morning.

Police attended

The alarm was sounded after the person was spotted on a bridge on London Road in Hilsea around 6.45am.

Paramedics and police were called over the incident with two ambulance drivers seen coming to the woman’s rescue before she was recovered to safety.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.48am this morning in relation to the concern for welfare of a woman on the bridge on London Road. However, it was the ambulance service that attended and helped the woman.”