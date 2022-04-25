Albert Road traders in Southsea help vulnerable at Moving On Project Portsmouth

Customers and Easter Bonnet contestants

April Lovelace, owner of Lovelace Atelier. and Luke Streeter of Sweet Tooth held the fundraiser for charity Moving on Project Portsmouth, which provides vulnerable people with household furniture.

April said: ‘We put together a lovely tombola, held an Easter Bonnet workshop and then a competition to see who had made the best bonnet.

‘It was great fun and the Easter Bunny turned up too.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving On Project Portsmouth (MOPP) has a charity shop in Albert Road, near the Kings Theatre.

Sarah Knight, who leads the team, said: ‘The support from April and Luke will go straight to helping that important work.’