Albert Road traders in Southsea help vulnerable at Moving On Project Portsmouth

BUSINESS owners in Albert Road held a Easter fundraiser to support a charity helping vulnerable people across the city.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:28 pm
Customers and Easter Bonnet contestants

April Lovelace, owner of Lovelace Atelier. and Luke Streeter of Sweet Tooth held the fundraiser for charity Moving on Project Portsmouth, which provides vulnerable people with household furniture.

April said: ‘We put together a lovely tombola, held an Easter Bonnet workshop and then a competition to see who had made the best bonnet.

‘It was great fun and the Easter Bunny turned up too.’

Moving On Project Portsmouth (MOPP) has a charity shop in Albert Road, near the Kings Theatre.

Sarah Knight, who leads the team, said: ‘The support from April and Luke will go straight to helping that important work.’

Since 2019, MOPP has helped 1,500 families across Portsmouth.

Southsea