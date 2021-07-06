4. Marley, Staffie cross, 5

This is Marley. He is a five-year-old Staffie cross. The RSPCA say: 'Marley is a really lovely boy who was unfortunately signed over to us as his owner was struggling to cope with his separation anxiety. Marley becomes incredibly distressed when left alone for any time at all.' He can't be rehomed in Havant. He can't live with cats or other dogs.

Photo: RSPCA