Officers were called at 1.52pm on Sunday to a home in Aldersey Fields in Alton after the body of a 47-year-old woman was discovered.

A post mortem found that the woman died after receiving a fatal stab wound, and her death is now being treated as a murder investigation.

A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Alton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The pair are in custody.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Lee McClellan said: ‘We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us.

‘Were you in the area at the time and did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘There will be an ongoing police presence in the area – we thank local residents for their patience.’

Anyone with any information to help the investigation should call the police on 101 quoting 44210407119.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

