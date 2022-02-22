Alverstoke Art Trail returns with scenes of myths and legends to raise cash for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service

The second Alverstoke Art Trail kicks off on Wednesday, February 23, featuring nearly 40 homes and businesses along a four mile route. It runs until Sunday, February 27

Maps showing a self-guided walking route are being sold to raise money for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs).

Last year's trail around the Gosport village saw around 1,500 people exploring the marine-themed windows on their lockdown walks.

One of the homes to take part in the first Alverstoke Art Trail, February 2021. Picture by Zella Compton

But, the distraction from lockdown proved so popular, the organisers decided to run it again with a new theme.

‘It was such a fun trail,’ said Zella Compton from Alverstoke Projects.

‘To see so many people out there enjoying the artworks, maps in hand, having a lovely time was truly special.

‘People told us that they walked the route several times as they enjoyed it so much.’

A window decorated for the first Alverstoke Art Trail, February 2021. Picture by Zella Compton

The original 2021 event was created by Zella and her daughter Hebe.

Zella said: ‘Hebe organised it because she'd just done her A Levels and then couldn't do anything because of the lockdown, so she project managed it.

‘Everyone decorated a window or a tree on their property, and then we sold the maps with a self-guided route so people could come and look at the art.

A jellyfish in a tree for the first Alverstoke Art Trail, February 2021. Picture by Zella Compton

‘Some of it was absolutely amazing, others, it was lovely just to see the enthusiasm.

‘It was so popular and so much fun last year that we had people asking if we're doing it again, and we thought, why not?’

Last year it was restricted to those who lived in Gosport to comply with Covid precautions at the time, but this year anyone can take part.

However, the organisers are keen to point out that it’s a walking/cycling or scooting trail, it's not a drivable route. There is plenty of public parking along Stokes Bay for a small charge.

A front porch decorated for the first Alverstoke Art Trail, February 2021. Picture by Zella Compton

‘All our window-makers are so brilliant,’ added Zella.

‘We couldn't believe the terrific creations, a mix of professional artists and enthusiastic amateurs.

‘It's a lovely way to explore an area and raise money for charity at the same time, and of course it’s for Gafirs, who keep all of us safe.’

Maps are £7.50 per household (or family) from aat22.eventbrite.co.uk. All profits are for Gafirs.

Or you can find out more from facebook @Alverstokeprojects, or email [email protected].

