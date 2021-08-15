Amanda Holden. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Amanda Holden, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Demi Jones and 27 other celebrities who you might not know were born or lived in Portsmouth

FOR a city that covers just nine square miles in area, Portsmouth has long produced and attracted an astounding number of famous faces.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:09 pm

From those who are born in the city or just chose to come and live here for a time, there has been many a celebrity who have called Portsea Island home.

Here are 30 celebrities who are from or have called Portsmouth home at one point or another.

1. Brian Howe

Former lead singer of rock band Bad Company, Brian Howe was born in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (151808-8058)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Ant Middleton

You may recognise him from SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and Ant Middleton was born in Portsmouth in 1980. He returned to the city to promote his book last year for his book tour.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

While Arnie admittedly wasn't born in Portsmouth he did actually live and train in the city for a short time during the 1960s during his bodybuilder days - so hopefully 'He'll be Back'.

Photo: PA

4. Geeta Basra

When you picture Bollywood stars, Portsmouth is not one of the places you'd expect one to come from. However that's exactly what Geeta Basra has achieved after being born and raised here.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

PortsmouthDemi Jones
