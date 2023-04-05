Amanda Holden has been snapped enjoying a night out in Hollywood with Piers Morgan, Gary Linekar and newest BGT judge, Bruno Tonioli.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, has reportedly taken a trip to America to look at US university choices for her 17-year-old daughter, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes.

Whilst in the states, the Portsmouth-born media personality was snapped on a night out with Piers Morgan , Gary Linekar and Bruno Tonioli . Piers Morgan, 58, celebrated his birthday last week and took a two week holiday from his show, Piers Uncensored, to celebrate.

The broadcaster took to Instagram to share a selfie, taken at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

He captioned the post: “Midnight in Hollywood.. and opinions are flying.”

Piers stands next to BGT Judge, Amanda Holden, while Bruno Tonioli, 67, who recently replaced David Williams in the show’s line-up, poses behind them in the snap. Gary Linekar, 62, can be seen smiling in the top right corner of the image, after recently being defended by Piers on Twitter for his removal from Match of the Day.

Amanda defended Piers following his exit from ITV, when he branded Meghan Markle a liar, regarding the claims she made about her mental health.

When Piers stormed off Good Morning Britain, Amanda took to her Instagram stories with a snap of them both, and the caption: "We’ve both been described as Marmite. I don’t always share the same opinions as him. But my goodness he’s a good and loyal friend. #always there for each other."

Amanda Holden enjoyed a night out in Hollywood with some of her celebrity pals. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Britain’s Got Talent judge came under fire last week when she made a tribute to the late Paul O’ Grady. She said what she “loved” about the late star, was that he was “not woke in any way”. Many Heart FM listeners took issue with Amanda’s choice of words, saying that Paul was a trailblazing queer activist, trans rights supporter and as Lily Savage, the very first drag queen to breakthrough on to mainstream TV in the UK.

Amanda appeared in yet another snap on Pier’s Instagram feed, this time it showed a dinner party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with a whole host of famous faces.

The snap was captioned: “Two pop stars, two judges (well, three, technically), Britain’s most notorious opinion-expresser (not me 🤣), a model, a sports journalist, and a showbiz manager. My kinda dinner party.”

Amanda can be seen dining at a table with nine other guests, including her husband Chris Hughes, her daughter Alexa Hughes and her Heart FM colleague Ashley Roberts , 41.

Other guests include Bruno Tonioli, Gary Linekar, James Arthur and Pier’s son, Spencer Morgan, 29.

The photo was shared with Piers Morgan’s two million Instagram followers, many of which flooded the comments to discuss the dinner party.

With a table full of high earners, one follower wrote: “Who paid?”