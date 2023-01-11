Amazon depot in Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (160645-5172)

Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses and seven delivery stations, including one in Portsmouth.

Stations in Aylesford, Huntingdon, Horley, Birmingham, Newcastle and Hemel Hempstead will close, with staff given the opportunity to transfer to stations in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American firm is planning to open new delivery stations in Havant and Aylesford that staff can move to.

Warehouses at risk of closure include those in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock in the west of Scotland.

All 1,200 workers at these sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations, the firm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Garelick, GMB union organiser, said the move was a ‘real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who had worked themselves into the ground’ during the festive rush.

He said: ‘Hard-up Amazon workers can’t suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Local workers may not be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live.’

The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood these proposals are separate from Amazon’s plan to cut around 18,000 jobs worldwide as part of a drive to cut costs.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

‘We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad