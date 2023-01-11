25-year-old Aaron Evans, who previously worked for NEXA Properties in Southsea, Portsmouth, was one of three winners to split the £101,050 jackpot after reaching the final and plans to use the remaining £3,000 of his share to go travelling later this month.

Competitors faced an array of daring challenges at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, and each week rooted out the ‘traitors’ in their midst, but Aaron said that he is perhaps worse at spotting liars now than before the experience.

Aaron said: ‘When it was first put across to us, we didn’t really know too much of the blueprint. They just told us a few different things, but mainly just about the challenges. They never actually explained the sort of strategy of the game, how many traitors there were going to be, how many faithfuls there were going to be.

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Aaron Evans is on the right. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Llara Plaza

‘The most challenging part was probably the psychology that you go through on a daily basis. You’re either feeling stressed or anxious or even at other points sometimes you feel quite guilty when you have to get rid of people and they would turn out to be a faithful.

‘I was able to meet loads of great people and able to jump out of a helicopter so everything’s been fantastic.’

Aaron attributes being a people person to his win, shared with fellow faithfuls Hannah and Meryl, who successfully detected all the ‘traitors’ between them. He has received lots of support since appearing on the popular programme in which he candidly shared his experience living with ADHD, stating that he is happy to have others to talk about the condition.

University of Portsmouth graduate Aaron Evans was one of three winners in BBC competition show Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Source: Abigail Hill

He added: ‘I have taken £3,000 from the winning money so I can go travelling and the rest of the money mum’s taking so she can wait for the property market to dip and then she can hopefully buy the house that she wants to buy. I’m going to start getting emotional again now.’

The University of Portsmouth graduate has set his sights on further TV appearances having left his job as an estate agent but has nothing ‘official’ confirmed yet.

According to mum Jenny Evans, Aaron ‘loves being in front of the camera’, though she was initially shocked to hear he had applied for the show. She is now on the hunt for a three-bedroom property with a log fire.

Jenny, 49, said: ‘Him and his brother always used to like playing games and things and always used to use different strategies to try and win. He always had to win everything, even silly things like monopoly or whatever.

‘He surprised me and came home on my birthday. I had no communication with him while he was away, none whatsoever.

‘I sold my house in Spain so I have got a small deposit but it’s great that Aaron can help. Both boys have always said they’re going to look after me so Aaron’s always been like that.