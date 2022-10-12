Dame Angela, who’s TV career spanned three quarters of a century, died at the age of 96 yesterday, her family announced.

The star of Murder, She Wrote and a plethora of films and theatre shows, passed away in her sleep – just five days before her 97th birthday.

Angela Lansbury attends the special screening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast in 2016. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In a statement, her family said: ‘The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am, Tuesday, October 11.

‘In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

‘A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.’

Dame Angela was born in London in 1925, rocketing to stardom after her iconic West End performance as Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd.

Alongside immediate family members, Lansbury also has a surviving relative living in Portsmouth – and it’s not someone you would have expected.

Sky News has reported that Dame Angela is the cousin of the grandmother of Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North.

Ms Mordaunt was recently promoted to leader of the House of Commons after backing Liz Truss’ campaign to become the new prime minister.