WATCH: Anger as "dangerous" glass from The News Centre demolition “flying all over the road”
A video captured the shocking moment in which glass from the upper level of the old building smashes before falling down onto Military Road. No one was hurt but people’s safety is now being put at risk, according to Hilsea councillor Russell Simpson.
He said: "I'm very angry they have not made the site safe for residents and pedestrians passing by. Anyone could have walked past and got glass in their face. The residents of Military Road have already been tolerating antisociable working times, loud noise and endless vibrations. Now their safety is at risk. I expect Portsmouth City Council will investigate and act accordingly."
Another person, who anonymously posted the video, said: “They should have closed Military Road for this. Glass flying everywhere all over the road. So dangerous. Lucky no one was walking there.”
