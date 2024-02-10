Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Windows smash from The News Centre. Source: Facebook

A video captured the shocking moment in which glass from the upper level of the old building smashes before falling down onto Military Road. No one was hurt but people’s safety is now being put at risk, according to Hilsea councillor Russell Simpson.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I'm very angry they have not made the site safe for residents and pedestrians passing by. Anyone could have walked past and got glass in their face. The residents of Military Road have already been tolerating antisociable working times, loud noise and endless vibrations. Now their safety is at risk. I expect Portsmouth City Council will investigate and act accordingly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person, who anonymously posted the video, said: “They should have closed Military Road for this. Glass flying everywhere all over the road. So dangerous. Lucky no one was walking there.”