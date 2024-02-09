Two cars crash on hard shoulder of A27 in Portsmouth
Police attended a two-car crash on the hard shoulder of the A27 in Portsmouth.
The incident happened just before 8.30am this morning on the A27 eastbound close to the Havant bypass. No one was hurt. Traffic delays onto the M27 were reported.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.22am today (Friday 9 February) to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the hard shoulder of the A27 eastbound, close to the Havant bypass. No injuries were reported and the road is now clear."