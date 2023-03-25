News you can trust since 1877
Animals: Here are 8 of the highest rated vets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas - according to Google reviews

Our pets are at the centre of our families and when they get sick you want to know that you can rely on the vets you are taking them to.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

It can be upsetting if your pet is unwell but there are a number of highly rated veterinary practices spread across the city and the surrounding areas that will make sure that you and your pet get the best treatment possible.

Here are eight vet surgeries and hospitals in and around Portsmouth that have received a rating of four or above on Google reviews:

Some of the best rated vets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas Picture credit: Google Street View

1. Some of the best rated vets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Some of the best rated vets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas Picture credit: Google Street View

Grove Veterinary Surgery has received a 4.9 rating on Google with 227 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

2. The Grove Veterinary Surgery, Southsea

Grove Veterinary Surgery has received a 4.9 rating on Google with 227 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

Downland Vets has received a 4.8 rating on Google with 129 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

3. Downland Vets, Hilsea

Downland Vets has received a 4.8 rating on Google with 129 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

Cat Clinic has received a 4.8 rating on Google with 254 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

4. Cat Clinic, Southsea

Cat Clinic has received a 4.8 rating on Google with 254 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

