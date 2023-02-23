News you can trust since 1877
Dogs in Hampshire: 7 of the best dog groomers in Portsmouth and surrounding areas based on Google ratings

Portsmouth and surrounding areas have a number of dog groomers and here are some of the best based on Google ratings.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:39am

Dog owners take pride in their precious pups and many take their beloved pets to a groomers to make sure that they are looking their best.

Here are seven of the best dog groomers in and around the Portsmouth area based on their Google ratings.

1. haircut scissors white dogs. Dog grooming in the grooming salon. Shallow focus

These are the seven best dog grooming salons in the area according to Google reviews Picture: Kirill Vasilev/Adobe

Photo: kirill vasilev

2. The Pukka Pooch, Portsmouth

The Pukka Pooch has a Google rating of 5 with 24 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Muttkuts Dog Grooming, Portsmouth

Muttkuts Dog Grooming & Pet Supplies has received a Google rating of 5 with 34 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Beau Chien, Fareham

Beau Chien has received a Google rating of 4.9 with 24 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

