The Dinosaur Derby, run by The Denmead Scouts, took place on Sunday, September 8 in Kidmore Lane, Denmead. The event has been running for decades and this year’s edition proved and popular as ever.
Families enjoyed a day out with a number of events to keep children busy including a tombola, plate smashing, swings and a bouncy castle. The main event as ever though was the dinosaur racing. A number of races took place throughout the day as teams pulled wooden dinosaurs, via a rope, down a track attempting to get them over the line first.
Here are 20 pictures of a fantastic day out:
Dinosaur Derby
Some of the children who participated in one of the heats at the Dinosaur Derby in Denmead. Picture: Keith Woodland (080921-80) Photo: Keith Woodland
Dinosaur Derby 2024
As well as wooden dinosaur racing, two people took on the challenge in dinosaur suits. Picture: Keith Woodland (080921-89) Photo: Keith Woodland
Dinosaur Derby
The popular annual event run by the Denmead Scouts sees teams competing in racing wooden dinosaurs by pulling them on ropes. Photo: Keith Woodland
Dinosaur Derby
As well as dinosaur racing there were a number of activities for families and children to take part in. Photo: Keith Woodland
