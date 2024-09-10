Annual Denmead Scout's Dinosaur Derby a hit as families enjoy a day out racing dinosaurs - In 20 pictures

By Joe Williams
A popular annual dinosaur racing event took place at the weekend as families flocked to Denmead to enjoy a day out.

The Dinosaur Derby, run by The Denmead Scouts, took place on Sunday, September 8 in Kidmore Lane, Denmead. The event has been running for decades and this year’s edition proved and popular as ever.

Families enjoyed a day out with a number of events to keep children busy including a tombola, plate smashing, swings and a bouncy castle. The main event as ever though was the dinosaur racing. A number of races took place throughout the day as teams pulled wooden dinosaurs, via a rope, down a track attempting to get them over the line first.

Here are 20 pictures of a fantastic day out:

Some of the children who participated in one of the heats at the Dinosaur Derby in Denmead. Picture: Keith Woodland (080921-80)

As well as wooden dinosaur racing, two people took on the challenge in dinosaur suits. Picture: Keith Woodland (080921-89)

The popular annual event run by the Denmead Scouts sees teams competing in racing wooden dinosaurs by pulling them on ropes.

As well as dinosaur racing there were a number of activities for families and children to take part in.

