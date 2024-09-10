The Dinosaur Derby , run by The Denmead Scouts, took place on Sunday, September 8 in Kidmore Lane, Denmead . The event has been running for decades and this year’s edition proved and popular as ever.

Families enjoyed a day out with a number of events to keep children busy including a tombola, plate smashing, swings and a bouncy castle. The main event as ever though was the dinosaur racing. A number of races took place throughout the day as teams pulled wooden dinosaurs, via a rope, down a track attempting to get them over the line first.