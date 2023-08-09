The accident happened eastbound at junction 1 for Cadnam resulting in traffic being “solid” up to junction 3 – where “heavy delays” have been reported after a lorry crashed causing an fuel spillage of 300 litres this morning.

Referring to the earlier incident, police said: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible. There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”