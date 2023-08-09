News you can trust since 1877
Another crash on M27 piles on more agony for rush hour drivers after earlier lorry fuel spillage

A crash on the M27 has resulted in long queues – piling on the agony for rush hour drivers after a morning incident is still causing huge delays.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read

The accident happened eastbound at junction 1 for Cadnam resulting in traffic being “solid” up to junction 3 – where “heavy delays” have been reported after a lorry crashed causing an fuel spillage of 300 litres this morning.

Following both incident, drivers are being warned of severe disruption across the area.

Referring to the earlier incident, police said: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible. There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”

