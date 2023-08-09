Another crash on M27 piles on more agony for rush hour drivers after earlier lorry fuel spillage
The accident happened eastbound at junction 1 for Cadnam resulting in traffic being “solid” up to junction 3 – where “heavy delays” have been reported after a lorry crashed causing an fuel spillage of 300 litres this morning.
READ NOW: M27 delays
Following both incident, drivers are being warned of severe disruption across the area.
Referring to the earlier incident, police said: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible. There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”