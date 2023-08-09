Police have been at the scene for much of the day to remove debris after a collision took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Southampton this morning.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement this morning: “Please be aware that the M27 junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage across the road. There is no ETA for re-opening at this time so please plan your journey accordingly."

The force then added: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible. There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”