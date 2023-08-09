News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

M27 rush hour drivers warned of “heavy delays” as an exit slip still closed after morning fuel spillage of 300 litres and crash

Drivers are being warned of “heavy delays” on the M27 as an exit slip remains closed following a fuel spillage of 300 litres and a crash this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read

Police have been at the scene for much of the day to remove debris after a collision took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Southampton this morning.

READ NOW: Cannabis factory probe

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement this morning: “Please be aware that the M27 junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage across the road. There is no ETA for re-opening at this time so please plan your journey accordingly."

The force then added: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible. There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”

Now, around seven hours after the incident at the time of writing, motorists are still facing delays. A social media post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound Entry Slip at J3 remains CLOSED and heavy delays in the area.”

Related topics:M27PoliceSouthamptonHampshire