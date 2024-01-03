Another yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for Portsmouth area as rain set to hit with possible flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has warned of rain affecting London and the south east from Thursday at 12pm to 3am on Friday. The forecaster said: “Another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground may lead to further flooding and travel disruption.”
READ NOW: Woman found dead is named
The Met Office added: “A spell of rain is expected to move northeast across southern and eastern parts of England on Thursday, clearing during Thursday night. The track of the heaviest rainfall remains very uncertain, but there is a chance of 20-30 mm falling in 6-9 hours across a portion of the warning area, with a few places perhaps seeing 40-50 mm. Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region.”
The area was only battered on Tuesday by Storm Henk as winds of up to 70mph hit parts of the coastline and caused disruption and debris to fall.