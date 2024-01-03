The Met Office has warned of rain affecting London and the south east from Thursday at 12pm to 3am on Friday. The forecaster said: “Another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground may lead to further flooding and travel disruption.”

The Met Office added: “A spell of rain is expected to move northeast across southern and eastern parts of England on Thursday, clearing during Thursday night. The track of the heaviest rainfall remains very uncertain, but there is a chance of 20-30 mm falling in 6-9 hours across a portion of the warning area, with a few places perhaps seeing 40-50 mm. Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region.”