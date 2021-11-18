The Portsmouth Grammar School. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (171120-8773)

Ant Middleton, Demi Jones, Matt Edmondson, Nicholas Lyndhurst and 11 other famous faces who went to school in Portsmouth through the years

PORTSMOUTH is home to many fantastic schools.

Thursday, 18th November 2021, 3:21 pm

From state secondaries through to highly regard private schools.

And through the years the halls and corridors of these schools have been frequented by many future celebrities and famous faces.

From renowned physicists to reality tv stars, Formula 1 engineers and radio personalities.

One of our schools also educated a former Prime Minister!

See the faces of 15 famous people who went to school in Portsmouth in our gallery below.

1. Fred Dinenage

TV presenter Fred Dinenage, pictured at the Meridian Television Studios at Whiteley in 2014, went to Portsmouth Grammar School. Picture: Malcolm Wells (141209-0343)

2. Nicholas Lyndhurst

Nicholas Lyndhurst grew up in the area and went to Portsmouth Grammar School. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

3. Demi Jones

Demi Jones, who came third in Love Island in early 2020, also went to Springfield School. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

4. Ant Middleton

Ant Middleton, a former special forces soldier-turned-celebrity who grew up in Portsmouth, he went to Portsmouth Grammar School

