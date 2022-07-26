Appeal for Gosport volunteers to help people living with sight loss to get involved in community support

KINDHEARTED Gosport volunteers are needed to help people living with sight loss.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:42 pm

Guide Dogs is looking for people in the area who can give a few hours a week to support a person with sight loss to get out and about in their local community, building self-confidence, increasing social interaction, and promoting independence.

A My Sighted Guide volunteer said: ‘It’s the highlight of my week.

‘You think that giving just two hours of your time a week can make that much difference.

Still taken from Guide Dogs' My Sighted Guide volunteer appeal video.

‘But I have seen the change in my partner, her growth in confidence and fitness has been lovely to see, and makes it so rewarding for me to know I have been a big part of that.’

The charity says that there are several people in the Gosport area in need of support from My Sighted Guide volunteers.

Email [email protected] or visit guidedogs.org.uk/inspiring-stories/my-sighted-guide-inspiring-stories to find out more.

Watch the appeal video at youtu.be/396b6MGIAZU.

