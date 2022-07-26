Guide Dogs is looking for people in the area who can give a few hours a week to support a person with sight loss to get out and about in their local community, building self-confidence, increasing social interaction, and promoting independence.

A My Sighted Guide volunteer said: ‘It’s the highlight of my week.

‘You think that giving just two hours of your time a week can make that much difference.

Still taken from Guide Dogs' My Sighted Guide volunteer appeal video.

‘But I have seen the change in my partner, her growth in confidence and fitness has been lovely to see, and makes it so rewarding for me to know I have been a big part of that.’

The charity says that there are several people in the Gosport area in need of support from My Sighted Guide volunteers.