Arctic Monkeys announce UK tour including dates in Southampton, London, and Sheffield
THE Arctic Monkeys have announced their next UK tour ahead of the release of their latest album – and they’ll be performing in Hampshire.
The band are set to hit the road from May 2023 to support the launch of their seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is out on October 21, 2022.
The indie rockers will return to Southampton’s Ageas Bowl on June 14.
Tow days later will see the Monkeys hit the stage at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 16 and 17.
The tour includes two huge homecoming gigs for the band from Sheffield, playing at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10.
Kicking off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29, their schedule also includes outdoor concerts in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Dublin and Glasgow.
The Hives and The Mysterines will appear at the upcoming shows as special guest openers.
Tickets are due to go on sale on Friday, September 30, at 9am from the band’s official website.